WATCH – Tory MP tear Braverman’s asylum policy apart

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 November 2022 • 16:06

Suella Braverman - Image www.gov.uk

Conservative MP Tim Loughton asked the Home Secretary Suella Braverman the simple question of what safe and legal routes are there open to a potential asylum seeker.

Loughton asked the question during a commons committee hearing on Wednesday, November 23 by using the example of a young African looking for safe haven.

Braverman then asks the question from which country, but he replies that it doesn’t matter just any country in Africa.

Citing the usual figures that politicians do, she tries to sidestep the question only for Loughton to expose her lack of knowledge and understanding of both the problem, but also UK policy.

“I’m a 16-year-old orphan from an East African country escaping a warzone and religious persecution… What is the safe and legal route for me?" Conservative MP Tim Loughton asks Home Secretary Suella Braverman to explain how a refugee could reach the UK to claim asylum. pic.twitter.com/rNKbiEGTIs — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 23, 2022

The response provides the clearest example yet that the government has failed to provide adequate legal routes through its asylum policy for genuine asylum seekers effectively feeding the traffickers.

