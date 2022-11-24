A hard day’s fishing for anglers from Teulada-Moraria (Alicante) Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 13:29

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited Section C of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia for their latest match.

The day started with a reasonable temperature of 20 degrees at 9am, eventually reaching 24 degrees.

“These were nice temperatures for fishing and the water was still warm, but we had strong winds which made things a little difficult,” said club secretary Jeff Richards. “The water wasn’t clear and the flow not too bad.”

Jeff added that Section C was always difficult and it was a hard day’s fishing, but at least there were no dry nets for any of the 11 contestants who between them caught 26 fish, all carp, weighing 48 kilos.

Graham Sewell had the best total weight of the day with 17.4 kilos while best fish of the day went to Lawrie Drain’s 4.8-kilo carp.

Frank Povey (6.9 kilos) and Steve Hartwell (5.9 kilos) took second and third place respectively.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.