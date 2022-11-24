A new budget airline is launching low-cost transatlantic flights from UK to US

By Vickie Scullard • 24 November 2022 • 17:50

A new budget airline is launching low-cost transatlantic flights from the UK to the USA.

Fly Atlantic, a low-cost airline based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, this week announced plans to start operating in 2024 on a new website.

As well as operating short-haul European flights, it plans to enter the transatlantic market with low-cost flights from Belfast to the US and Canada, reports CNN.

From its home in Belfast, Fly Atlantic plans to fly to 35 destinations, with airline tickets going on sale to the public in early 2024.

Fly Atlantic will start with six aircraft before planning to expand to 18 within its first four years. It is reported that the company has its eye on Airbus A321s or the Boeing 737 MAX and is currently in talks with both manufacturers.

The company aims to corner the market in low-cost connections between Europe and the US and Canada.

The Council is delighted with the announcement today that Fly Atlantic has chosen Belfast International Airport as its base for a new low cost transatlantic airline. Offering a number of worldwide destinations from Summer 2024.

For more details see https://t.co/Qp9GKA7dbM pic.twitter.com/5ru9uidTSw — Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council (@ANBorough) November 22, 2022

As it stands there are no direct transatlantic flights from Belfast. Andrew Pyne, Fly Atlantic CEO, said in a statement that the airline has a vision of Belfast as a “strong aviation hub” linking Europe and North America, promising to offer affordable fares with new aircraft.

He added: “We looked at many options throughout the UK and Ireland. Belfast International and Vinci stood out in terms of the facilities that they offered us and their enthusiasm for and commitment to making this project a reality.

“Northern Ireland has a proud aviation and engineering history, and we are delighted to be able to build on this tradition as we develop the airline and its support functions.”

The airline already has offices at the airport and hopes to create 1,000 jobs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.