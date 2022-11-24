Aave (AAVE), Elrond (EGLD) prices in freefall, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sees multiple price increases

By EWN • 24 November 2022 • 10:12

Choosing between Aave (AAVE), Elrond (EGLD), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can be difficult. They are all great projects with a lot of potential, but each one has its own unique strengths and weaknesses. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 2 of the public presale, and the price has already increased by 100%. However, how does it stack up against Aave and Elrond?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Investing in startups during the seed round is the best way to maximize returns, but this is usually only reserved for accredited investors with large capital. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) solves this problem with a decentralised platform that connects startups with investors.

The USP of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is its use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are linked to the startup’s equity. This makes investing in startups easy, efficient, and more transparent for investors. For startups, it means access to an international investor base, as well as the chance to build a community around their project.

The platform is super-easy to use, but the backend is powered by cutting-edge smart contract technology. These smart contracts remove the need for middlemen and reduce the costs and risks associated with traditional investing. For ultimate security, all smart contracts are audited by Solid Proof.

To incentivise users, the platform features its own native token called ORBN. Holders of these tokens are rewarded with discounts, airdrops, and exclusive access to new projects.

With a current price of $0.0144 per ORBN and 888,000,000 in supply, the total market cap sits at just $12M. This is a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this revolutionary project.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform built on Ethereum and is the leading open-source protocol of its kind. It allows users to deposit, borrow, and lend cryptocurrencies in a secure way.

Aave (AAVE) has a one-of-a-kind CDP system that enables multiple assets to be used as collateral at the same time. So if a user has BTC, ETH, and BNB, they can use all three for their loan. This is incredibly useful for DeFi traders who are looking to get the most out of their investments.

However, with Aave (AAVE) still in its early stages, and the price not holding up during the bear market of 2022, it’s not certain how successful it will be in the long run. Investors may want to wait until a positive trend is established before investing in Aave (AAVE).

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) is a blockchain protocol designed to make transactions faster, more secure, and cheaper. It is based on the sharding technique, which essentially splits the network into small pieces that can process transactions in parallel. This makes Elrond (EGLD) incredibly quick and efficient compared to other blockchains.

EGLD is the native token of the Elrond network, and it is used to power transactions on the platform. EGLD holders can also stake their tokens and earn rewards in return. This is an excellent option for those looking to make passive income from investing in cryptocurrencies.

But while developments seem positive, Elrond (EGLD) has decided to rebrand to MetaversX, and this could be seen as a sign of uncertainty by investors. It’s still too early to tell whether the rebranding will pay off, but investors may want to keep an eye on Elrond (EGLD) to see if it can prove itself in the long run.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido