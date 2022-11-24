Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro celebrate official opening of their Social and Activity Centre

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 14:43

The centre provides friendship, advice, and support for all English-speaking residents.

With an expanding programme of clubs and activities, such as exercise classes and practical help with paperwork and computers, bridge classes and the jigsaw puzzle club, members can make the most out of later life.

Age concern is always in need of extra volunteers, as they expand their activities, so if you would like to volunteer, please email: [email protected]

To see details of Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro calendar of activities, please visit the website: www.ageconcernmarbella.com

Age Concern also has a marvellous Membership Discount Card Scheme whereby members can enjoy a discount with a growing number of local businesses who have signed up to be Age Concern Partners to help members cope with the increased cost of living.

If you know of someone who needs help, call the helpline on (+34) 689 355 198 or encourage them to call us.

