Almeria Port Authority (APA) president outlines her plans for Carboneras port

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 19:25

MARIA DEL ROSARIO SOTO, president of the Almeria Ports Authority (APA), recently visited Carboneras town hall for the first time.

Soto, accompanied by APA executives, discussed plans for the port’s infrastructure and services with Carboneras mayor, Jose Luis Amerigo.

She was convinced that the port was suitable for different types of merchandise, Soto told him.

Although this was the first time that she had visited the town hall, it was Soto’s second visit to Carboneras port since taking over as APA president in September. She explained at the time that ensuring that APA ports became a great logistics platform for the province was one of her principal challenges.

Thanking Soto for her visit and her willingness to collaborate, the mayor explained that the town hall had set itself the goal of converting the industrial port into “an installation with clean activities” providing work, opportunities and prosperity for the municipality.

The port was a key element in the Transition Justa following the closure of Carboneras power station that would define the town’s social and economic model over the coming decades, Amerigo said.

“This requires a joint project between Carboneras town hall and the APA, which includes widening the N-341 with its intense traffic of heavy vehicles entering or leaving the port,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.