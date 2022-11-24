By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 12:17

WATCH: Ukrainian artillery strikes and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian forces in Kupiansk direction. Image: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service/Twitter

A VIDEO from Ukraine’s Border Service shows artillery strikes and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian forces in the Kupiansk direction.

The video shared on Thursday, November 24 shows Russian forces in the Kupiansk direction of Ukraine coming under attack from Ukrainian artillery strikes and UAVs dropping munitions.

Video from Ukraine’s Border Service showing artillery strikes and UAVs dropping munitions on Russian forces in the Kupyansk direction. The footage shows at least two destroyed Russian tanks. https://t.co/gfkZhOlLwy pic.twitter.com/WiKYOJNWs2 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 24, 2022

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service wrote on Telegram: “See, target, destroy – this is the principle of aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service.

“To destroy the enemy with the help of drones, you need to take the following steps:

✔️ track the enemy

Adjust artillery fire

✔️hit the target

“This is exactly what border guards are doing in many areas where hostilities are taking place.

“The video shows the coordinated work of the State Border Guard Service servicemen with the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupiansk direction. As a result of cooperation, 3 tanks were destroyed and the occupants’ locations were hit.”

The footage comes weeks after the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade released a video of drone-deployed 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strikes on Russian positions and vehicles.

On Saturday, November 5, footage of 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strikes on Russian positions and vehicles was released by Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade.

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote: “UAV pilots of the 79th separate air assault brigade not only aim artillery at the enemy but also successfully destroy it themselves.

“For this purpose, they actively use drones with special devices. Thus, thanks to their precise and skilful actions, about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles have been destroyed recently.”

“Every enemy soldier must understand that for coming to our land, death will be waiting for him everywhere,” the unit’s commander said on Facebook.

