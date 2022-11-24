Average price of electricity in Spain rises slightly again on Friday, November 25

By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 22:03

On Friday, November 25, the average price of electricity in Spain rises slightly by 6.6 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise this Friday, November 25 by 6.6 per cent compared to Thursday 24. Specifically, it will stand at €162.18/MWh.

According to provisional data from the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of light in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €141.39/MWh tomorrow.

Friday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €182.61/MWh, while the minimum for the day will be €106.23/MWh, between 4am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation to the gas companies that must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC) or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate, which for Friday will be 20.79 euros/MWh.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.