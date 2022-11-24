Bill Anderson: Peter Jones on Expat Radio

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 11:10

Peter Jones has spent his whole life developing his love for nature and after studying Biology turned this into a career as a Wild Life Guide. Peter worked mainly in the UK, but also did work as a guide in other parts of the world: in China, Africa, and South America.

Life in retirement continues to be busy for Peter from his countryside home on the outskirts of Ronda. He talks about the challenges of getting his Spanish up to scratch in an area which needs a level of Spanish to get by on a day to day basis. Peter explains the difference between Twitchers and Birders and he is very much in the Birders camp.

He explains the richness and variety of birdlife in Spain not least for being so close to Africa, the spectacular flamingo event at Fuente de Piedra, and the stunning range of raptors which we have in Spain. He has a special love for the Bee-eater, an extremely attractive and colourful little bird which actually made its way to the UK this year.

It is not all good, though, as the water shortages which we regularly experience here in Andalucia has meant that water is being extracted from traditional wetlands puting the whole eco system at risk and the heavy water demands from Olive growers and even more demanding Avocado trees is s cause for concern.

Peter also wished to plug the Andalucía Bird Society which is a great way for people to learn more about our wildlife. Membership is very competitive, with some great opportunities for those interested in the world of birds.

https://www.andaluciabirdsociety.org/

