By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 23:30

A major traffic accident in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Tunnel left at least 18 people injured.

 

A major multiple-vehicle traffic accident inside San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Tunnel this afternoon, Thursday, November 24, has left at least 18 people injured, including eight children. Emergency services are said to be on the scene and a large-scale rescue operation is underway.

In a tweet, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed a multi-casualty incident inside the tunnel. They reported that some of the injured had to be rescued from their vehicles. The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the tunnel and involved at least six vehicles. Video footage posted on social media showed several cars stacked on top of each other.

Four ambulances are reported to be on the scene with paramedics assisting the injured people, with four of them being transferred to the emergency unit of a hospital. It was stressed that nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

