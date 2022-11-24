By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 23:30

A major traffic accident in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Tunnel left at least 18 people injured.

A major multiple-vehicle traffic accident inside San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Tunnel this afternoon, Thursday, November 24, has left at least 18 people injured, including eight children. Emergency services are said to be on the scene and a large-scale rescue operation is underway.

In a tweet, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed a multi-casualty incident inside the tunnel. They reported that some of the injured had to be rescued from their vehicles. The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the tunnel and involved at least six vehicles. Video footage posted on social media showed several cars stacked on top of each other.

Four ambulances are reported to be on the scene with paramedics assisting the injured people, with four of them being transferred to the emergency unit of a hospital. It was stressed that nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: 4th ambulance on the scene now- 18 patients- 4 of whom required transport to an ER- All injuries NOT life-threatening. This is in the tunnel 80EB BAY BRIDGE- If you are on the bridge THANK YOU for your patience. @CHPSanFrancisco https://t.co/XVfSXGYJGD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

UPDATE: MULTI-CASUALTY INCIDENT SECURED – 16 TOTAL PTS TREATED: 8 ADULTS, 8 PEDIATRIC, 2 TRANSPORTED TO AN ER, ALL OTHERS TREATED ON SCENE AND RELEASED. #SFFD CLEARING- FOR FURTHER INFO, THIS IS A #CHP INCIDENT. https://t.co/0Lx4cG3tqF pic.twitter.com/VAhsXcyqaI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are on scene of a major car accident underneath the Yerba Buena Tunnel in #SanFrancisco with officials reporting at least 18 people are injured, including 8 children pic.twitter.com/M4TPF9z9gy — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

