BREAKING: Four dead as gunman opens fire in a shopping centre in Russia

By Vickie Scullard • 24 November 2022 • 16:50

Four people have died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping centre in Russia.

State-run Russian news agency TASS said that four people have been fatally shot, including the gunman, in the incident that occurred in the southern Russian city of Krymsk.

Unverified video footage on social media appears to show a man firing as he walked down a street before he fires from close range at someone lying on the ground.

Another video appears to show the same man firing more shots on a street before he enters a grey car.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

More to follow…

