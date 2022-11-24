Can Dogeliens, The Sandbox, and Ripple Succeed in a Highly Competitive Industry?

By EWN • 24 November 2022 • 12:17

Dogeliens (DOGET), The Sandbox (SAND), and Ripple (XRP) are bringing their enormous utility to the markets. While the proliferation of cryptocurrencies shows no sign of abating, these three cryptos stand out as promising options.

Although it may be challenging to achieve top rankings in a market with so much competition, these coins don’t appear to be phased by the pressure.

The Sandbox (SAND) – Virtual Gaming at its best

The Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency designed to facilitate the widespread use of blockchain technology in the gaming industry. The SAND platform was created with a focus on maximising revenue through strategic player actions. By utilising DAOs and NFTs, a distributed platform can be established upon which users can generate, construct, acquire, and dispose of digital assets within a Metaverse market.

Players can earn virtual currency or NFTs by contributing to the game’s economy. As an ERC-20 token, SAND allows its holders to accrue awards and save value within the game.

As a stakeable, proof-of-stake platform, the The Sandbox (SAND) offers excellent potential returns. Due to its stellar track record and ambitious goals, SAND has quickly risen to the top of the cryptocurrency rankings. Its value of $8.442 was attained in November of 2021, and there are a total of 3 billion in circulation.

Ripple (XRP) – The Efficient Platform

Ripple (XRP) is a widely-used permissionless, open-source, distributed network. The platform’s superior cost-effectiveness, speed, and scalability set it apart from rival digital currencies.

The technology does away with the requirement for SWIFT (the most commonly used international payments system), allowing centralised organisations such as banks to continue providing quick and cheap transactions.

In addition, the network is well-suited to other finance-related payment applications, such as DeFi, micropayments, and NFTs. Its native cryptocurrency, XRP, plays a pivotal function in the system by easing the process of many crypto operations like network administration, transaction fees, and user interactions.

Ripple (XRP) consistently ranks among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

Introducing Dogeliens (DOGET)

A new meme coin called Dogeliens (DOGET) is set to debut soon, expanding the canine-centric meme token market. This meme token will dominate the market and eliminate any competition in the canine meme token space.

With competing features on its Puptopia NFT markets and the Playpen, the company intends to debut its NFT platform among the market’s elite. Like many other NFT platforms, the DOGET Playpen enables users to create and trade NFTs based on various digital media. Players can utilise these NFTs in blockchain games and trade them with one another.

Playpen users can also link their currencies to smart contracts for in-game prizes. DOGETs’ Pupstore, the other NFT exchange, sells pre-mined NFTs. These can be purchased by any User, used in any game, and traded with other Users in the Metaverse.

The University of Barkington is an educational platform for teaching crypto enthusiasts about DeFi solutions and how to implement them independently, which should help to make this new crypto very popular and profitable when it launches.

To find out more about Dogeliens (DOGET), visit the links below:

Presale: buy.dogeliens.io

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido