Easyjet’s ’empty nester’ employment drive for cabin crew members

By Betty Henderson • 24 November 2022 • 12:21

A BRAND NEW recruitment drive from airline giant Easyjet, as it moves to target over 45s for cabin crew positions. Cabin crew shortages have hit the airline hard in recent months, and its latest recruitment campaign targets a different audience of employees, over 45s.

The airline launched the recruitment campaign in the UK on November 23, for cabin crew to staff its European flights. Easyjet is aiming to target ‘empty nesters’, parents whose children have left home, or people who want a challenge in later life.

The move coincides with changes in the make-up of the airlines cabin crew, with a 27 per cent increase in cabin crew aged 45 and above in the last four years and 30 per cent increase in cabin crew aged 60 and above this year.

Easyjet has faced successive cabin crew shortages throughout the year due to pandemic losses when the airline cut its flights. Airport chaos earlier this year caused further problems, with chief executive, Johan Lundgren, criticising the UK government for not making visas easier to obtain for EU cabin crew and other airport staff.