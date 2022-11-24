England Lioness Jill tackles ‘Critty Critty Fang Fang’ trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 2:54

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

Another ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant is out of the jungle with Jill taking on the ‘Critty Critty Fang Fang’ trial.

Only seven ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants were left in Snake Rock tonight, Wednesday, November 23, after the viewing public voted Boy George out last night, Tuesday 22. Mike said he would miss his chanting in the mornings and Chris nabbed the Culture Club’s modified hat to put on eBay!

The campmates had to choose one person to tackle ‘Critty Critty Fang Fang’, and they settled for Jill. She headed into the clearing to meet Ant and Dec who introduced the England Lioness to a ‘flying car’ suspended high in the air – modelled on the one in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ – containing seven stars.

Jill had to find the stars while dressed as Mary Poppins as the usual array of green ants, mealworms, and cockroaches nibbled on her. The car’s ‘dashboard’ had a number of holes which she had to put her hand inside to search for the stars. These were full of fish guts and offal. For somebody with a fear of heights the footballer did an amazing job and won all seven meals for camp.

🎶 'Trying to catch your heart is like trying to catch a star' 🎶 Go, @JillScottJS8! You're heading back to Camp with all 7 stars! ⭐️#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zxeXicobq5 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2022

Mike and Matt took their turn to try and win Dingo Dollars and get a snack for the celebs from Kev’s ‘Deals on Wheels’. It involved the pair wearing helmets with spikes on top with which they had to puncture 99 hanging balloons filled with gunge or confetti.

Some of the balloons also had small letters of the alphabet in them. The idea was to figure out an anagram using the letters they found. Matt admitted he would be useless due to his dyslexia but Mike eventually worked out that they spelt NINETY NINE.

Cookies were up for grabs this time, but, as has become expected, the campmates in Snake Rock got the answer wrong.

The seven stars won by Jill resulted in a meal of hare with ginger. It wasn’t quite what they wanted but, everybody ate it anyway.

Another contestant was up for eviction and Ant and Dec entered the camp to deliver the news. Babatunde was informed that he was the fifth celeb to be leaving the jungle.

