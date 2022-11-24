By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 9:22

John Fashanu slammed for GMB interview on Qatar World Cup. Image: GMB/Twitter

FORMER footballer John Fashanu has faced backlash over his GMB interview regarding the World Cup in Qatar.

John Fashanu, who played as a centre-forward from 1978 until 1995, most notably in an eight-year spell at Wimbledon in which he won the FA Cup in 1988, was slammed by viewers of GMB on Thursday, November 24 over his views on Qatar World Cup.

GMB posted the clip of the interview on social media, which garnered a rather negative response.

The caption alongside the clip read: “Whatever the rules and regulations are of that country, adhere to them. Some of them might be good, some of them might be bad but respect the country”.

“Former England player, John Fashanu believes politics and football should remain separate.”

Denise Welsh wrote: “What a disgusting man John Fashinu is!!! His own brother took his life because of issues around being gay and I accepted!!! Jesus Christ!!! I’m in shock at this interview!!!”

Benjamin Butterworth wrote: “For the uninitiated: John Fashanu disowned his brother Justin Fashanu for coming out as gay, and his brother later killed himself. In 2012, John Fashanu claimed his brother was not gay and was said he was an attention seeker.

“Repugnant.”

“Not sure someone who disowned his own brother for being gay is the best person to be speaking on this one, to be honest,” another person said.

While another person said: “Knowing what homophobia did to his brother and what his role was in that tragedy, it is disgusting to hear John Fashanu attacking LGBT campaigns within football. Expect to see him sunning in Qatar sooner rather than later.”

However, others praised the TV presenter for his comments.

“Finally some one is talking sense!” one person wrote one Twitter.

While another wrote: “Exactly… well said John.”

Fashanu’s comments come after seven European nations are weighing their legal options after their teams were prevented from wearing the “OneLove” armbands during the 2022 World Cup.

According to the Dutch football association (KNVB) on Wednesday, November 23 the seven teams are jointly looking at what action they should take after the global soccer governing body FIFA threatened to book any player wearing the armband.

The arm bands, which were to be worn by Belgium, England, Wales, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark, were introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

Although the teams originally said they would pay any fines, they were forced to back down after the threat to book players wearing the armband.

