Cameroon’s “LeBron James” cannot stop Switzerland winning Qatar World Cup clash

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 13:19

SWITZERLAND beat Cameroon in the Qatar World Cup on Thursday, November 24, in a game in which most people commented on the “LeBron James” of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo was likened to NBA star LeBron James by football fans on social media, however, he was unable to inspire his side to victory like the American does for the Los Angeles Lakers.

One goal from Breel Embolo following an assist from former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri was another to win the tie for the Swiss and take them top of the group.

The result means that Switzerland remain unbeaten in their opening match across six World Cup tournaments, last losing in their first game against Germany in 1966.

However, most of the talk about the game was about Mbeumo’s resemblance to NBA’s LeBron James.

“Someone please tell me who is Lebron James and who is Mbeumo, striker from Cameroon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person wrote: “LeBron said he was fed up with this Lakers team and decided to change sports.”

“@KingJames Wow！Lebron！Is that you?🤣🤣🤣” another person said.

While another asked: “Lebron James plays football world cup?”

“Bron plays for Cameroon. @KingJames,” wrote another.

Next up in Group G, tournament favourite’s Brazil take on Serbia.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

