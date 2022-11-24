By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 8:39

Pilot forced to make emergency landing after passenger falls ill on S7 Airline flight in Russia. Image: Media_works/Shutterstock.com

A MEDICAL emergency was declared on an S7 Airline plane flying in Russia on Thursday, November 24, which was then forced to make an emergency landing.

Russia’s S7 Airline plane was flying from Vladivostok to Novosibirsk on November 24 when a medical emergency was declared on board.

According to local reports, a passenger suddenly became ill and the pilot had to make an emergency landing in Blagoveshchensk.

A source told Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA that “the flight landed [in Blagoveshchensk] at 11.21 local time. The passenger was met by medics and taken to a medical facility,” an agency source said.

Flight S7 5204 took off from Vladivostok to Novosibirsk at 9.07 am (local time) but was turned around over the Amur Region near Skovorodino so it could make the emergency landing.

The news comes after the pilot of a Boeing aircraft died suddenly during a flight from Novokuznetsk to St Petersburg in Russia on Sunday, September 18.

The Boeing pilot died suddenly on board the plane before being able to receive medical attention after the co-pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Omsk airport.

The tragic incident happened at around 7.40 pm (Moscow time).

The Russian news outlet said that an ambulance team arrived 10 minutes before the plane landed, but the pilot died on board while it was still in the air.

The man felt unwell during the flight and as a result, the co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing at the Omsk airport, located in Omsk Oblast, Russia, 5 km southwest of Omsk.

The Ministry of Health of the Omsk Region said on Monday, September 19: “The team stated that the pilot had died before medical help was provided.”

No further details have been released regarding the cause of the pilot’s death.

