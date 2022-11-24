NOT SO BEAUTIFUL

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 10:05

Image - alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock

ALTHOUGH football is probably the most popular sport in the world, not everyone will be glued to the tv over the next few weeks as the World Cup Finals unfold in Qatar.

What used to be referred to as the ‘beautiful game’ has become tarnished over the past couple of decades with money gushing into the sport and top officials accused of either giving or taking bribes.

Rather than alternate between Europe and South America as was the case in the past, it makes sense to ensure that the finals do take place in different parts of the world and the success of South Africa as well as Japan and South Korea speak for themselves.

There is a real interest in football in the Middle East as well as huge amounts of money from there sunk into clubs around Europe but the decision to choose Qatar for this year’s finals is questionable.

It is already clear that the country just can’t cope physically or emotionally with the World Cup and is already breaking its agreements with for example the decision to ban sponsor Budweiser from selling beer at matches.

Accommodation for fans in overpriced, noisy containers is also not helping to highlight the positive aspect of attending the matches.

Whilst figures such as David Beckham and Robbie Williams are criticised for taking Qatari money, it should be noted that organisations such as the BBC and Sky have no obvious compunction about sending teams of commentators there and broadcasting the matches.

Hopefully England, Spain and Wales do well as the hospitality industry in particular will benefit from showing their team’s matches.

