OdontoStetic Dental Clinic: Your dental clinic in Garrucha and Los Gallardos

By Laura Kemp • 24 November 2022 • 14:37

The team of professionals at OdontoStetic Dental Clinic, with clinics in Garrucha and Los Gallardos, pride themselves on their professionalism and closeness with patients. With continuous training, the high-level and experienced staff have a multidisciplinary approach to each patient’s case and will make you feel at ease during your treatment.

Many people are nervous or fearful of attending dental clinics, especially if they are in pain or are anticipating extensive oral treatment – not to mention the cost and duration of the treatments they may need. You can be sure that the team at OdontoStetic Dental Clinic, led by Dr William Eljadue Lopez who has 26 years of experience and a passion for the field, will make you feel at ease. The clinic is an industry leader and uses the most recent and innovative technology to take care of your oral health.

The compassionate team at OdontoStetic can provide you with treatments including root canals, dental aesthetics, teeth whitening, orthodontics, Invisalign®, periodontics, oral surgery, fixed, hybrid and removable prosthetics, preventive dentistry, pediatric dentistry and implants.

Many patients are worried about the idea of implants, however, at OdontoStetic it is possible to have the procedure without the pain. Old techniques in dentistry meant that people usually had a less than favourable experience at the dentist´s office, but thanks to the addition of local anaesthesia and light sedation, this is no longer the case. Particularly for implants, OdontoStetic will provide you with X-rays and an intraoral scanner to know the situation of your mouth and the state of the bone, before the placement of the implants. Although you will feel discomfort for around a week, as long as you practice good oral hygiene to avoid infection, you could soon have the smile you always dreamed of!

Let OdontoStetic Dental Clinic be your trusted professionals and find a solution for you, with your first visit for free:

Website: Click here

Garrucha: Calle Mayor, 137, 04630 Garrucha

Los Gallardos: Calle Molino Nº 16 Los Gallardos

Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday 9:30am – 1:30pm and 4pm – 8pm, Fridays 9:30am – 5:30pm, closed on weekends

Telephone: Los Gallardos: 950 398 993 | Garrucha: 950 928 062

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Click here

