Opening celebrations with the fastest-growing real estate agency in Europe

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 12:19

Glasses were raised with cheers all around on Saturday, November 19, when Strand Properties, the fastest-growing real estate agency in Europe, celebrated the opening of their fourth office located in Carrer de Can Veri 6, in Palma de Mallorca.

THE EVENT was a triumph, attended by lots of people including a very famous pop star from Finland called Mikko Harju.

To close the successful weekend, the agency held its annual awards gala at the Hotel Capuccino with the presence of all their team from all locations.

Strand Properties is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Europe with offices in Marbella, Fuengirola, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca. They provide a personal and flawless service to all their customers whether selling or buying. All of their property advisors have a profound knowledge and understanding of the real estate market in Spain with many years of experience.

Operating from Marbella, Malaga and Mallorca Strand have access to all the properties for sale in these areas.

