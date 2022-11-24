Pause for thought

By Tony Noble • 24 November 2022 • 10:00

Image - Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

On Sunday, November 27, we start to celebrate Advent, which involves spending time in spiritual preparation for the coming birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas. In Western Christianity, the season of advent begins on the fourth Sunday nearest to November 30, and lasts until Christmas Eve.

Advent is a time when many Christians make themselves ready for the birth and typically involves a season of prayer, fasting and repentance, followed by anticipation, hope and joy. Christians celebrate Advent not only thanking God for Christ’s birth but also for his presence among us today through the Holy Spirit and in preparation and anticipation of his final coming at the end of the age.

The word Advent comes from the Latin term “adventus” meaning “arrival” or “coming” particularly the coming of something having great importance, Advent season then is both a time of joy-filled anticipatory celebration of arrival of Jesus and a preparatory period of repentance meditation and penance.

Advent is a time when children start to get excited especially when the tree and decorations go up. They start to write their lists to Santa, parents start pulling their hair out wondering where they can find all the gifts. I sometimes think that this time of the year is more exciting that the actual day. That is until I remember the wonderful gift that God gave to the World in His son Jesus Christ a gift that lasts forever and keeps on giving. He gives us hope for a peaceful future, for a World without war, the equality of men and women.

It is easy to look at the world today and say what happened to that promise but like all things with God we have to be patient. When the time comes we will see the great revelation and the world will truly be at peace. Until that time we must continue to have faith. May I wish you all a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

