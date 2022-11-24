Public works department is on the right road in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 16:05

THE Junta is studying the viability of improving the A-334 between Baza (Granada) and the finished sections of the Almanzora motorway.

The survey was necessary owing to contrasting traffic figures for the road, Marifran Carazo, head of the Junta’s Public Works department, explained to the regional parliament.

She also revealed that in little more than three years the regional government had spent more than €50 million on linking Almeria’s marble-producing zone with the A-7 motorway.

Carazo drew attention to the wait of almost 40 years for a promise first made in 1986. The first stone was not laid until 2005, she pointed out, and there had been many delays, including a halt to sections where contracts had already been awarded and cost €17 million in compensation payments.

It had needed the current Junta to restart pending projects, carrying out and completing them in line with targets, she declared.

The El Cucador-La Concepcion section was completed six months ahead of schedule following a €25.6 million outlay, Carazo added, and work was progressing on linking the Almanzora motorway with A-7.

“We started from scratch because we had to update an old project and comply with environmental requirements,” she said.

After spending €24 million, the link was 60 per cent completed, and would be entirely finished by 2023, the Public Works chief pledged.

