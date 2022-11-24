Puzzle Solutions Edition 1951

By Marcos • 24 November 2022 • 10:30
1 Oval; 2 Lush; 3 Heal; 4 Lamp; 5 Pane; 6 Epic; 7 Char; 8 Rank; 9 Kerb; 10 Bail; 11 Lava; 12 Arch; 13 Hour; 14 Rind; 15 Deal; 16 Less.
RUSSELL
1 Decree absolute; 2 Daisy; 3 Dartmoor; 4 Acre; 5 Narcissus; 6 Richard III; 7 Lou Costello; 8 Mount Aconcagua; 9 Betty; 10 Chicago.
Across: 7 Aloft; 8 Scupper; 9 Embargo; 10 Earns; 12 Asseverate; 15 Chain store; 18 Sober; 19 Riviera; 21 Inertia; 22 Rifle.
Down: 1 Make tracks; 2 Doubt; 3 Stir; 4 Ashore; 5 Muleteer; 6 Spartan; 11 Speculated; 13 Senorita; 14 Gambler; 16 Threat; 17 Deify; 20 Vera.
Across: 4 Topple; 7 Umbrella; 8 Phrase; 10 Essay; 13 Pair; 14 Toss; 15 Fast; 16 Fez; 17 Pear; 19 Mean; 21 Head start; 23 Bung; 24 None; 26 Gut; 27 Lair; 29 Clap; 32 Kelp; 33 Stage; 34 Braise; 35 Ricochet; 36 Dwight.
Down: 1 Duvet; 2 Abyss; 3 Deny; 4 Tapas; 5 Purr; 6 Lessen; 9 Hit man; 11 Sow; 12 Aspen; 13 Parsnip; 15 Fad; 16 Fat; 18 Eagles; 20 Erect; 21 Hut; 22 Tor; 23 Burrow; 25 Tag; 28 Alert; 30 Lathe; 31 Petty; 32 King; 33 Snow.
Across: 1 Susurrar, 7 Coats, 8 El mas rico, 9 One, 10/20 Look for, 11 Happen, 13 Clover, 14 Knives, 17 Bruise, 18 Claw, 22 Acompañar, 23 Sizes, 24 Waitress.
Down: 1 Swell, 2 Símbolo, 3 Rest, 4 Agitar, 5 Bacon, 6 Espejos, 7 Company, 12 Pezuñas, 13 Confuse, 15 Volante, 16 Esposa, 17 Brazo, 19 Words, 21 Spit.
abet, able, bail, bait, bale, bare, bate, bear, beat, beer, beet, belt, beta, bier, bile, bite, blat, brae, brat, brit, verb, vibe, abler, baler, balti, belie, beret, betel, bevel, biter, blare, blear, bleat, brail, brave, breve, rebel, table, tribe, albeit, bailee, bailer, barite, beater, beaver, berate, brevet, rebate, treble, tribal, verbal, viable, librate, retable, triable, vibrate, evitable, liberate, VERITABLE
EASY
HARD
