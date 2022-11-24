Puzzle Solutions Edition 1951

By Marcos • 24 November 2022 • 10:30

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL 1 Oval; 2 Lush; 3 Heal; 4 Lamp; 5 Pane; 6 Epic; 7 Char; 8 Rank; 9 Kerb; 10 Bail; 11 Lava; 12 Arch; 13 Hour; 14 Rind; 15 Deal; 16 Less. RUSSELL QUICK QUIZ 1 Decree absolute; 2 Daisy; 3 Dartmoor; 4 Acre; 5 Narcissus; 6 Richard III; 7 Lou Costello; 8 Mount Aconcagua; 9 Betty; 10 Chicago. CRYPTIC Across: 7 Aloft; 8 Scupper; 9 Embargo; 10 Earns; 12 Asseverate; 15 Chain store; 18 Sober; 19 Riviera; 21 Inertia; 22 Rifle.

Down: 1 Make tracks; 2 Doubt; 3 Stir; 4 Ashore; 5 Muleteer; 6 Spartan; 11 Speculated; 13 Senorita; 14 Gambler; 16 Threat; 17 Deify; 20 Vera. QUICK Across: 4 Topple; 7 Umbrella; 8 Phrase; 10 Essay; 13 Pair; 14 Toss; 15 Fast; 16 Fez; 17 Pear; 19 Mean; 21 Head start; 23 Bung; 24 None; 26 Gut; 27 Lair; 29 Clap; 32 Kelp; 33 Stage; 34 Braise; 35 Ricochet; 36 Dwight.

Down: 1 Duvet; 2 Abyss; 3 Deny; 4 Tapas; 5 Purr; 6 Lessen; 9 Hit man; 11 Sow; 12 Aspen; 13 Parsnip; 15 Fad; 16 Fat; 18 Eagles; 20 Erect; 21 Hut; 22 Tor; 23 Burrow; 25 Tag; 28 Alert; 30 Lathe; 31 Petty; 32 King; 33 Snow. ENGLISH/SPANISH Across: 1 Susurrar, 7 Coats, 8 El mas rico, 9 One, 10/20 Look for, 11 Happen, 13 Clover, 14 Knives, 17 Bruise, 18 Claw, 22 Acompañar, 23 Sizes, 24 Waitress.

Down: 1 Swell, 2 Símbolo, 3 Rest, 4 Agitar, 5 Bacon, 6 Espejos, 7 Company, 12 Pezuñas, 13 Confuse, 15 Volante, 16 Esposa, 17 Brazo, 19 Words, 21 Spit. NONAGRAM abet, able, bail, bait, bale, bare, bate, bear, beat, beer, beet, belt, beta, bier, bile, bite, blat, brae, brat, brit, verb, vibe, abler, baler, balti, belie, beret, betel, bevel, biter, blare, blear, bleat, brail, brave, breve, rebel, table, tribe, albeit, bailee, bailer, barite, beater, beaver, berate, brevet, rebate, treble, tribal, verbal, viable, librate, retable, triable, vibrate, evitable, liberate, VERITABLE SUDOKU EASY HARD GOGEN ALPHAMUDDLE

