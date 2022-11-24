Puzzle Solutions Edition 1951

BREAKING - EU hit by cyberattack after declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism Close
By Marcos • 24 November 2022 • 10:30

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Oval; 2 Lush; 3 Heal; 4 Lamp; 5 Pane; 6 Epic; 7 Char; 8 Rank; 9 Kerb; 10 Bail; 11 Lava; 12 Arch; 13 Hour; 14 Rind; 15 Deal; 16 Less.

RUSSELL

QUICK QUIZ

1 Decree absolute; 2 Daisy; 3 Dartmoor; 4 Acre; 5 Narcissus; 6 Richard III; 7 Lou Costello; 8 Mount Aconcagua; 9 Betty; 10 Chicago.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Aloft; 8 Scupper; 9 Embargo; 10 Earns; 12 Asseverate; 15 Chain store; 18 Sober; 19 Riviera; 21 Inertia; 22 Rifle.
Down: 1 Make tracks; 2 Doubt; 3 Stir; 4 Ashore; 5 Muleteer; 6 Spartan; 11 Speculated; 13 Senorita; 14 Gambler; 16 Threat; 17 Deify; 20 Vera.

QUICK

Across: 4 Topple; 7 Umbrella; 8 Phrase; 10 Essay; 13 Pair; 14 Toss; 15 Fast; 16 Fez; 17 Pear; 19 Mean; 21 Head start; 23 Bung; 24 None; 26 Gut; 27 Lair; 29 Clap; 32 Kelp; 33 Stage; 34 Braise; 35 Ricochet; 36 Dwight.
Down: 1 Duvet; 2 Abyss; 3 Deny; 4 Tapas; 5 Purr; 6 Lessen; 9 Hit man; 11 Sow; 12 Aspen; 13 Parsnip; 15 Fad; 16 Fat; 18 Eagles; 20 Erect; 21 Hut; 22 Tor; 23 Burrow; 25 Tag; 28 Alert; 30 Lathe; 31 Petty; 32 King; 33 Snow.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Susurrar, 7 Coats, 8 El mas rico, 9 One, 10/20 Look for, 11 Happen, 13 Clover, 14 Knives, 17 Bruise, 18 Claw, 22 Acompañar, 23 Sizes, 24 Waitress.
Down: 1 Swell, 2 Símbolo, 3 Rest, 4 Agitar, 5 Bacon, 6 Espejos, 7 Company, 12 Pezuñas, 13 Confuse, 15 Volante, 16 Esposa, 17 Brazo, 19 Words, 21 Spit.

NONAGRAM

abet, able, bail, bait, bale, bare, bate, bear, beat, beer, beet, belt, beta, bier, bile, bite, blat, brae, brat, brit, verb, vibe, abler, baler, balti, belie, beret, betel, bevel, biter, blare, blear, bleat, brail, brave, breve, rebel, table, tribe, albeit, bailee, bailer, barite, beater, beaver, berate, brevet, rebate, treble, tribal, verbal, viable, librate, retable, triable, vibrate, evitable, liberate, VERITABLE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Related News

