Another 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 16:17

URUGUAY vs South Korea ended in a 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup on Thursday, November 24.

South Korea kept a Uruguay frontline consisting of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and current Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez relatively quiet as the Qatar World Cup registered a fourth 0-0 draw.

According to FIFA stats, the game did not register a single shot on target despite Uruguay hitting the woodwork twice.

Football fans entertained themselves on social media during the game.

The popular Twitter account Out of Context Football posted a picture of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min playing for South Korea donned with a face mask following his recent injury – which caused a rant from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher prior to the tournament.

People responded to the picture.

“Where’s Messi?” one person wrote, referencing a viral video of Saudi Arabia fans asking that question after their side beat Argentina 2-1.

Another wrote: “My face when this ref misses an obvious calls the entire game “only” against South Korea.”

While another said: “Hey, this is so funny. It’s like an elementary school student who was surprised when he threw out the noodles while throwing away the hot chicken ramen water at the convenience store.”

Up next in Group H is one of the tournament favourite’s Portugal, who face Ghana on November 24.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

