Another 0-0 draw at the Qatar World Cup

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 16:17
South Korea kept a Uruguay frontline consisting of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez and current Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez relatively quiet as the Qatar World Cup registered a fourth 0-0 draw.
According to FIFA stats, the game did not register a single shot on target despite Uruguay hitting the woodwork twice.
Football fans entertained themselves on social media during the game.
The popular Twitter account Out of Context Football posted a picture of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min playing for South Korea donned with a face mask following his recent injury – which caused a rant from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher prior to the tournament.
pic.twitter.com/IiuzukIzHS
— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) November 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/IiuzukIzHS
— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) November 24, 2022
People responded to the picture.
“Where’s Messi?” one person wrote, referencing a viral video of Saudi Arabia fans asking that question after their side beat Argentina 2-1.
Where’s Messi? https://t.co/T8CBmcrObZ
— Tumbadote 🚶🏻♂️ (@Ferrnandowsky) November 24, 2022
Where’s Messi? https://t.co/T8CBmcrObZ
— Tumbadote 🚶🏻♂️ (@Ferrnandowsky) November 24, 2022
Another wrote: “My face when this ref misses an obvious calls the entire game “only” against South Korea.”
My face when this ref misses an obvious calls the entire game "only" against South Korea https://t.co/BFr0rD74MZ
— 수캐스트 (@Jayden_Ebi) November 24, 2022
My face when this ref misses an obvious calls the entire game "only" against South Korea https://t.co/BFr0rD74MZ
— 수캐스트 (@Jayden_Ebi) November 24, 2022
While another said: “Hey, this is so funny. It’s like an elementary school student who was surprised when he threw out the noodles while throwing away the hot chicken ramen water at the convenience store.”
하시발근데이거왤케웃기지 편의점에서 불닭라면물버리다 면발까지 쏟아버려서 깜짝놀란 초딩같음 https://t.co/sl21ZwPdQ3
— 울면이maker (@dnfaus2) November 24, 2022
하시발근데이거왤케웃기지 편의점에서 불닭라면물버리다 면발까지 쏟아버려서 깜짝놀란 초딩같음 https://t.co/sl21ZwPdQ3
— 울면이maker (@dnfaus2) November 24, 2022
Up next in Group H is one of the tournament favourite’s Portugal, who face Ghana on November 24.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.