Russian ambassador summoned by Moldova after missile attacks on Ukraine cut the country’s power supply

By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 3:56

Image of Tiraspol, Moldova with power cuts. Credit: Telegram PMR_MD

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to explain why missile attacks on Ukraine again cut the power supply in Transnistria and Moldova.

Oleg Vasnetsov, the Russian Ambassador, was summoned to the Moldavian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, November 23. He was called after the continued bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by Russian missiles once again caused power cuts in the republic.

Posting on Twitter, Nicolae Popescu, the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister wrote: “Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left Moldova in the dark, again. Massive blackouts across the country, including Chisinau and the @MoldovaMFA building. I instructed that Russia’s ambassador be summoned for explanations“.

According to a post on the Telegram channel of the Moldovan TV channel TSV Pridnestrovie, citing Dniestrenergo, reported that in Transnistria: “There is a huge systemic failure in the republic. There is no light anywhere. Everything went out. The same problems are in Moldova and throughout Ukraine”.



There was no power in residential buildings, enterprises, as well as in public utilities. Traffic lights and street lighting were also knocked out. Interruptions with the internet were also observed, and some regions of the republic had no water, as reported by gazeta.ru.

By 4:30pm local time the situation showed signs of improvement. Electricity was turned on in Tiraspol and Bendery and internet connections were reestablished. Dnestrenergo reported that: “within one and a half to two hours, power will appear throughout Pridnestrovie if nothing bad happens”.

They noted that power outages had occurred due to the shutdown of the Moldavskaya GRES in the PMR. Subsequently, the station restarted. As explained by MGRES General Director Valentina Trubchanina, several regions of Ukraine, Transnistria, and Moldova are all connected to the same energy system network.

“What happened? The line that goes from Romania to Moldova and to us has been disconnected. All of Ukraine went out. We have a single power system. As a result of a sharp drop in the frequency in the power grid, the automatic cutout of the power system occurred. Now there is some tension. A couple of hours and everything will be fine”, she posted on Facebook. Trubchanina added: “Russia has left Moldova in the dark but the power supply can be restored. Let’s fix the technical problems, and we will have light again. All government agencies are working on this. We cannot trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and cold, that deliberately kills people out of a simple desire to leave other people poor and humble”.