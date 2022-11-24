EXCLUSIVE: Sister of missing expat Lisa Brown speaks after her suspected killer escapes prison – ‘he could return to Spain’

By Vickie Scullard • 24 November 2022 • 14:15

The sister of missing expat Lisa Brown has spoken out days after her suspected killer escaped prison, saying he could attempt to flee to Spain.

Helen Jordan, aged 56, believes that Lisa’s ex-boyfriend Dean Woods will return to Andalucia’s Costa del Sol – specifically Guadiaro or San Roque – where he has “friends and connections”.

Woods, who is serving a 12-year sentence for an unrelated crime, was two years into his stretch when he absconded on Saturday (Nov 19) while on day release at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

He was questioned by police after she went missing on November 9, 2015. The alarm was raised after the 32-year-old failed to collect her son Marco, then aged eight, from school. She has not been seen since.

Scottish mum-of-one Lisa, who moved to start a new life in Spain when she was 18, was last seen at her home in Guadiaro near San Roque on November 4, 2015.

Helen and her family fear Lisa is murdered in Spain, but despite TV appeals and a monetary reward for information about her disappearance, no one has come forward.

Helen told the Euro Weekly News: “When we found out that he’d escaped, we were totally shocked on one hand, but on the other hand nothing surprises us anymore and we are numb to what happens.

“We lost our mum a few years ago, she died not knowing what happened to her daughter or having any justice for Lisa.

“We think he will return to Spain. He obviously knows that area and was well known in certain communities that have helped him escape before.

“Hopefully someday one person will recognise him and he will go back to where he belongs. He could still be in Great Britain, he could be in a number of places, but Spain is where he has friends and connections.”

She continued: “I really want to make people aware of how dangerous he is and that he could easily go back to that area. He could be anywhere.”

Woods, who is also known to use other identities, including Simon Corner, was in a relationship for several months with Lisa, who moved to Spain from Dumbarton, Scotland when she was 18.

Investigators have said they believed a ‘violent episode’ had taken place prior to her disappearance.

Originally from Alexandria in Dumbartonshire, Lisa worked in Gibraltar and detectives suspect that she was killed, but her body has never been found.

Liverpool-born yacht dealer Woods, 40, was detained in Denmark on a European Arrest Warrant and extradited to Spain after leaving the country in the wake of Lisa’s disappearance.

In April 2018 he was freed from an Algeciras prison on bail but he reportedly broke the terms of his agreement by failing to present himself at a Costa del Sol police station.

He was re-arrested at Heathrow airport but the case against him hit a dead end until six months later when it was re-opened in October 2018.

This also stagnated and one month later he was arrested for his part in an £8m cocaine plot, for which he was handed a 12-year sentence.

Woods previously denied any involvement in Lisa’s disappearance.

As the seventh anniversary of her disappearance passes, Helen says that the pain of not knowing where she is continues to haunt the family.

“It’s neverending. We can’t get on with our lives, it’s always 24 hours a day in the back of our minds. She’s always there. It’s never going to go away,” she said.

“He is never going to tell us where Lisa is. I have always hoped that someone else would tell us, but so far no one has come forward despite the appeals.

“Their loyalty lies elsewhere, although I am sure that is through fear. They know too much, or they helped him.”

She added: “It’s crazy to think that this could happen in your life. It’s something that you read about and never for a moment think could happen in your family. It’s like watching a film that’s not connected to you.”

