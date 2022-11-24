Transformation of Albox (Almeria) from covered market to a municipal library

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 17:35
The building will house the Municipal Library which will occupy 500 square metres although Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas told a Cadena SER radio interviewer that this would increase to 1,500 square metres.
“Another 1,000 square metres will provide cultural spaces for children and young people with audio-visual screenings and workshops, he explained.
The new installation, expected to be ready for use by January 2023, include study rooms that will available 24 hours a day, he revealed.
Torrecillas announced during the interview that the municipal Archive in Calle Ramon y Cajal would was due for inauguration in December.
Thousands of existing documents have been reorganised and are being digitised, he said, with just a few jobs still outstanding on the ground floor, where there will also be a bar-restaurant.
“The documents were kept in different places before, but now they are all together,” Torrecillas said. “The historic archive was stored in a room at the Sports stadium where some documents were even stolen. Now they are deposited in special chambers and looked after as they deserve.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.