Transformation of Albox (Almeria) from covered market to a municipal library

By Linda Hall • 24 November 2022 • 17:35

THE old market in Albox is getting a makeover.

The building will house the Municipal Library which will occupy 500 square metres although Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas told a Cadena SER radio interviewer that this would increase to 1,500 square metres.

“Another 1,000 square metres will provide cultural spaces for children and young people with audio-visual screenings and workshops, he explained.

The new installation, expected to be ready for use by January 2023, include study rooms that will available 24 hours a day, he revealed.

Torrecillas announced during the interview that the municipal Archive in Calle Ramon y Cajal would was due for inauguration in December.

Thousands of existing documents have been reorganised and are being digitised, he said, with just a few jobs still outstanding on the ground floor, where there will also be a bar-restaurant.

“The documents were kept in different places before, but now they are all together,” Torrecillas said. “The historic archive was stored in a room at the Sports stadium where some documents were even stolen. Now they are deposited in special chambers and looked after as they deserve.”