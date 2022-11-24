Wagner boss Prigozhin offers to send bloodied sledgehammer in violin case to European Parliament

By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 19:24

In response to a vote declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has offered to send a bloodied sledgehammer in a violin case to the European Parliament.

Following a vote yesterday, Wednesday, November 23, by the European Parliament declaring Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the infamous Wagner mercenary group threatened to send them a gift of a bloodied sledgehammer in a violin case.

🇷🇺social media share📹, in which allegedly a representative of Yevgeny Prigozhin handed over to a «representative of the 🇪🇺Parliament»a violin case with a sledgehammer inside, engraved with Wagner PMC logo and with traces of «blood» on the handle, calling it an «information case» pic.twitter.com/58SJqCyWUE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 23, 2022

Prigozhin posted a video online which showed a violin case with a sledgehammer engraved with the logo of the Wagner PMCs lying inside it, with the handle all bloodied. He added that he wanted to deliver it as a gift to MEPs. “I don’t know what law the European Parliament is guided by, but according to our legislation, from today we declare the European Parliament dissolved”, he wrote.

It is believed that a representative of the pro-war channel CYBER FRONT Z was presented with the sledgehammer by Prigozhin’s lawyer, apparently with the intent of their forwarding it to MEPs in Strasbourg.

His action is a reference to the recent video that circulated online showing 55-year-old Yevgeny Nuzhin, an alleged Wagner deserter being executed by fellow mercenaries. In the video, a recruited convict was seen with his head taped to a pile of bricks with cling film before his head gets bludgeoned with a sledgehammer.

Nuzhin had been recruited to the private army while serving a life sentence for murder. When he was sent to the Ukrainian front lines, he decided to desert and go over to the other side. It is not clear how or who was involved, but he somehow found himself back in the clutches of Prigozhin’s men.

They subsequently carried out his bloody execution, a fate allegedly meted out to anybody from the private army who is found guilty of ‘treason’.

After the sick incident, Prigozhin, also dubbed ‘Putin’s chef’, described Nuzhin’s ending as a ‘dog’s death’ for a ‘dog’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.