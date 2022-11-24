Walking Football: A cooler game

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 15:10

A cool morning in Benhavis soon heated up when AC Benahavis over 60’s Walking Football took to the the field against Torrox.

Their last outing had been a draw due in most part to splendid goalkeeping by the Torrox keeper. But it was a different Benahavis who took to the turf. Two quick fire goals from Benahavis saw Torrox having to chase the game throughout. Final score 9 – 3 Benahavis. Benahavis Captain Peter “Popeye” Madden said of his team ” the players did what I asked and more, very proud. A result which keeps Benahavis mid table and in contention with the top two. Torrox Manager Steve Lynton said that the small pitch at Benahavis didn’t suit them, but that wasn’t an excuse.

The walking dead began their defence of the Baha Irish whiskey cup with a 4-2 win at Finca Naundrup. Manager Martin Tigue said that he was delighted with the result against a very good side. In the Euro weekly 60s league, Malaga beat Nerja 5-1 at Estadio el Cañadon and in the 50 league El Cañadon lost 2-3 in a fiercely contested game against Nerja. For all walking footy news, go to walkingfooty.com on Facebook.

