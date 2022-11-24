‘WarGonzo’ Semen Pegov awarded Order of Courage by President Putin for “courage and bravery”

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 November 2022 • 15:45

SEMEN PEGOV aka ‘WarGonzo’ has been awarded the Order of Courage by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “courage and selflessness”, according to reports on Thursday, November 24.

Pegov, who was recently wounded near temporarily-occupied Donetsk by the detonation of an anti-personnel mine placed by Russian forces, was awarded the Order of Courage by Putin for his bravery and selflessness in serving Russia in Ukraine.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded war correspondent Semyon Pegov with the Order of Courage,” the Kremlin press service reported.

“For courage, bravery and selflessness shown in the performance of his professional duty, the head of state has awarded journalist and war correspondent Semen Pegov the Order of Courage by his decree,” the presidential administration said in a statement.

Russian journalist Pegov runs the military project WarGonzo which has been associated with the Russian special services and has been accused of sharing staged or fake news.

People reacted to the news online.

“Order for a torn leg,” one person wrote.

“Pegov has an award but no clue😙” another person said.

While another person said: “Lose a toe, gain a medal… the life of a turd.”

On November 21, Pegov was spotted “complaining about Ukrainians having war songs on their radio while Russian forces haven’t.”

Following the announcement of his award, Pegov wrote on his WarGonzo Telegram channel: “I serve Russia!”

