Would you know where to start looking for premium products and services?

By Anna Ellis • 24 November 2022 • 13:57

Malaga will host the first luxury congress Malaga Luxury Summit which will bring together the main national and international brands specialising in luxury products and services.

The summit which is being organised by Elite Excellence in collaboration with Malaga City Council will take place in the heart of the capital of Malaga in March 2023.

Sandra Andujar, the President and Founder of Elite Excellence, confirmed: “Malaga has the essential elements to become one of the meccas of luxury and premium experiences. This is due to its cultural, touristic and gastronomic offer, its connectivity, climate, security and good atmosphere, and these are just some of the main attractions for this sector.”

“This congress aims to bring together and highlight its potential and promote the Malaga brand as a premium destination of excellence, making known all the opportunities it offers for high-end and luxury companies, investors, high-impact tourists and future residents. Malaga is one of the best cities to enjoy, live and work in,” Sandra added.

