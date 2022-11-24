Your real weaknesses it’s to doubt about your strongness

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 November 2022 • 10:15

Hello, my dear readers, today I decided to write about weaknesses and strongness, a duality that my clients frequently ask me to discuss.

All of us have weaknesses, a few one’s work on them to improve themselves, and others accept themselves without changing anything. It is their choice and it is ok.

Make a list about what you think are your weaknesses and analyse if they are really weaknesses.

Analyse which kind of weaknesses seems to be real in you

What kind of weaknesses do you think people would like you to have, or you believe to have?

Sometimes what we believe are weaknesses are not, only because we compare ourselves with others.

Nobody can criticize you because they never lived your life, they didn’t fight your battles, they didn’t feel your fear and they didn’t cry your tears.

If you continue to criticize yourself, and to think you are not good enough to succeed in battles, then the fear and the tears will lose they Emotional Value.

Make a list what you think you are good at, give a few adjectives that best describe your strongness. Make a list what you think you’re not so good at. give a few adjectives that best describe your weakness.

Make a list about the sadness’s moments where you kept smiling not to show your emotions.

If you do that, you will see that you real weaknesses it’s to doubt about your strongness.

Remember also that a strongness can be a weakness, and that a perceived weakness can be a strongness.

My advice: Know yourself! Believe in yourself! Be yourself!

Love Betina

Website: www.mindovers.com

Telephone: 0034-699 327 363

