And then there were only four left in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 23:43

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants have been whittled down to the final four.

Only five contestants woke up for breakfast in the jungle after the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers voted Chris Moyles out on Thursday, November 24. They were all eager to tuck into a full English, and if he hadn’t been booted out, it could have been ‘Breakfast with Chris Moyles’.

Mike and Matt volunteered to take on the ‘Falling Stars’ trial. Mike decided he would answer questions while Matt had to enter a perspex case filled with various nasties and piece a puzzle together into the shape of a yellow star. If Mike gave a wrong answer he would get dunked in a pool of disgusting fish guts.

They faced five rounds, each one a meal for camp. Each round was on the creatures in the case. There were rounds on spiders, rats, ants, cockroaches and mealworms, and finally, pigeons. A total of four stars completed means the camp should eat well later on.

Back in Snake Rock, it was time for Seann to entertain with his Michael McIntyre impression, and very good it was too. Owen then shared his secret on how to cry.

A discussion ensued where the celebs revealed which superhero they would like to be. Jill – Mrs Scottwatch – chose to stop time. Matt – Mr Handclock – said he would like to be transported back in time, to 1670. Owen decided he wanted to be able to fly anywhere under his own steam, maybe popping to Spain and back before dinner.

Four stars in the trial brought a delicacy of crocodile tail down from the heavens. They enjoyed a massive portion of food each.

Ant and Dec marched into camp to announce who the final contestant to be evicted was going to be. Poor Seann, he almost made it to the trial everybody wants to do on this show. Instead, the final four of Matt, Jill, Owen, and Mike, will take on the formidable ‘Cyclone’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.