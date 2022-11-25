Famed 'American Taliban' prohibited from disembarking cruise ship in Malaga port Close
By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 18:28

A gunman in southeastern Brazil has killed at least three people and wounded 11 more in two schools.

 

A gunman killed at least three people and wounded 11 more today Friday, November 25, in southeastern Brazil. According to local authorities, the shooter entered two schools in the town of Aracruz and opened fire indiscriminately.

The shootings reportedly took place inside the Darwin private school and the Primo Bitti State elementary and middle school. There has been no information released regarding the gunman who is presumably still at large.

Speaking with CBN radio, Luis Carlos Coutinho, the mayor of Aracruz explained that a group of ‘criminals’ had carried out an attack on the schools. He confirmed that they killed three teachers and one female student.

Today’s incident in Espirito Santo state is very rare Coutinho pointed out. The deadliest school shooting in Brazilian history occurred in 2011 when 12 children perished, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

