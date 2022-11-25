By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 18:28
A gunman killed at least three people and wounded 11 more today Friday, November 25, in southeastern Brazil. According to local authorities, the shooter entered two schools in the town of Aracruz and opened fire indiscriminately.
Shocking video shows a man going into a school in Aracruz (Espirito Santo) in Brazil today and shooting at random. Officials have confirmed 3 dead and 9 injured. The attacks took place at Primo Bitti State School (elementary & middle school) and Darwin Private school. pic.twitter.com/9ewkpN7nNQ
Shocking video shows a man going into a school in Aracruz (Espirito Santo) in Brazil today and shooting at random. Officials have confirmed 3 dead and 9 injured. The attacks took place at Primo Bitti State School (elementary & middle school) and Darwin Private school. pic.twitter.com/9ewkpN7nNQ
The shootings reportedly took place inside the Darwin private school and the Primo Bitti State elementary and middle school. There has been no information released regarding the gunman who is presumably still at large.
Speaking with CBN radio, Luis Carlos Coutinho, the mayor of Aracruz explained that a group of ‘criminals’ had carried out an attack on the schools. He confirmed that they killed three teachers and one female student.
Today’s incident in Espirito Santo state is very rare Coutinho pointed out. The deadliest school shooting in Brazilian history occurred in 2011 when 12 children perished, as reported by insiderpaper.com.
BREAKING 🇧🇷 : At least three people killed, others injured in shooting targeting two schools in Aracruz, #Brazil, local media report; police searching for gunman. pic.twitter.com/aobRd5Oei7
BREAKING 🇧🇷 : At least three people killed, others injured in shooting targeting two schools in Aracruz, #Brazil, local media report; police searching for gunman. pic.twitter.com/aobRd5Oei7
