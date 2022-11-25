By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 18:05

A small jet plane crash-landed in a lake near Indianapolis Regional Airport with the pilot safely deploying the aircraft’s parachute.

A small jet aircraft crash-landed in a lake next to Indianapolis Regional Airport this afternoon, Friday, November 25. The pilot managed to deploy the aircraft’s parachute system which slowed its descent. There are no reports of any injuries to the pilot with emergency teams immediately being dispatched to the scene.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the incident occurred off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70 in Hancock County. The plane came down in a pond on 300 North near the Carvana warehouse. There is confusion surrounding the pilot. Some witnesses reported the pilot had ejected while others claimed he was still inside when the jet came down.

“There is an active incident on 300 N between 600 West and 700 West. Emergency crews are on scene, please avoid the area and seek an alternate route”, read an alert from Hancock County emergency services.

According to wpta21.com, the jet appeared to be a single-engine Cirrus with a V-tail. They added that the plane took off from Indianapolis Regional Airport shortly before 8am. It headed out across Mt. Comfort Road in the direction of Indianapolis before suddenly dropping out of the sky.

🚨#BREAKING: A small jet crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport 📌#Indianapolis l #Indiana Emergency crews are on scene of a small jet that crashed into pound with its parachute deployed near Indianapolis Regional Airport no injuries have been reported pic.twitter.com/ACo4tRvwZV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 25, 2022

