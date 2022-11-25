By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 12:17

China is building quarantine camps as its zero tolerance COVID-19 policy turns people against their government with clashes between authorities and those quarantined turning increasingly violet.

In Zhengzhou alone more than six million people have been forced to stay indoors according to AFP News on Friday, November 25. The city, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, has barricaded in residents in eight districts forcing them to remain at home for the next five days.

The lock up comes after a few cases of the virus were recorded in what experts say is a draconian and unnecessary reaction.

To make matters worse people have died either as a result of not being allowed to visit the hospital for other ailments, or in fires that have ravaged buildings. According to the South China Morning Post at least ten people have lost their lives in a building fire during the lockdown.

Authorities are said to be going further with the country building quarantine camps where those that test positive will be sent, away from their homes, their work and their families.

The government policy which compels local authorities to impose gruelling lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing has raised tensions in the country considerably. It has also hit the economy and has created supply issues across the world.

China’s positive infections is at an all-time high of 33,000 in a country of 1.4 billion, whereas the UK recorded 19,386 over the last seven days in a country of less than 70 million people.

China builds quarantine camps as zero tolerance COVID-19 policy leads to violent clashes and deaths, whilst in the rest of the world the approach is to manage the virus through self-isolation and vaccination.

