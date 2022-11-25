Christmas shoppers in for a treat with Caritas’ Christmas Bazaar in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 25 November 2022 • 12:09

FESTIVE FUN for an excellent cause at Caritas’ annual Christmas Bazaar. The latest edition of Caritas’ Christmas Solidarity Bazaar is set to be held from December 1-4 in Marbella, giving shoppers plenty of opportunities to find the perfect Christmas gifts.

The Christmas fair will feature more than 80 stalls offering unique and artisan products. More than 200 dedicated volunteers will ensure the event runs smoothly and collect much-needed funds for the charity that provides social services across the globe.

Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado highlighted the charity focus of the event, “Guests will be able to make their first festive purchases while enjoying a family-orientated and charitable atmosphere, we are honoured to host this event”.

In addition to exciting shopping opportunities, delicious food stalls on offer throughout the day will give shoppers a chance to recharge their batteries. Activities for children will also keep the little ones entertained, while four book signings could give bookworms some gift-buying inspiration.

The event will be held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos ‘Adolfo Suárez’, in Marbella, tickets cost €1.50, with all proceeds going to the charity.