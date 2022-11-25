Early weather alert as Spain could see an extreme change in weather

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 17:36

An early weather alert has been issued for Spain with the meteorological agency AEMET suggesting that the weather could change drastically at the end of the month.

The warning issued on Friday, November 25 suggests that the unusually warm weather that has broken records, could be coming to an end.

Referencing the possibility of a “beast from the east” forecasters have said that it is possible the peninsula will experience a sharp drop in temperatures as cold Siberian weather moves into the region.

The phenomenon not unlike the hot air spells experienced in summer, involves cold air descending from the north and being dump on the peninsula, bringing with it cold weather, rain and snow for many parts.

It is not 100 per cent certain that the cold will arrive with conditions in Russia needing to be right for the phenomenon to occur. The extent of the snow cover in the north will dictate how cold the weather is, as well as whether a corridor of north-westerly winds is formed.

According to AEMET those conditions are building with an anticyclone in Russia beginning to dump large amounts of snow.

Meteorologist Guillaume Séchet, told OK Diario “the chances of an anticyclonic blockade being established in north Eastern Europe in early December 2022 seem significant.”

He added that if, as expected, the weather system does form, temperatures could drop significantly with some areas seeing a fall of up to 12 degrees centigrade by early December. Rains are also expected to cover Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Asturias and Aragon.

Snow will fall on high grounds across the north and the interior according to the early weather alert, which will also push temperatures down in warmer areas along the coast.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.