Estepona schools becomes first on Costa del Sol to offer American curriculum

By Betty Henderson • 25 November 2022 • 11:19

A STATE-OF-THE-ART school in Estepona is set become the first high school on the Costa del Sol offering an American curriculum. The Atlas American School held an inauguration event on November 23 before opening up to students.

The Atlas American School will cater to all ages up to baccalaureate level. The school is the only one of its kind in the area. It will work on an Anglo-French model, offering trilingual classes to students.

The school is located in Torrevigía, near to Selwo, on the outskirts of Estepona. After receiving planning permission for the school in 2020, the Atlas group has invested more than €12.5 million in the creation of the school. The huge educational complex covers more than 20,000 square metres, including a residence for international students.

Local Mayor, José María García Urbano, praised the school for boosting the quality and variation of education in the local area, as well as the economic prospects, creating 115 jobs.

The Atlas group, founded in 2012, manages other schools in Spain, Aquinas American School which has three campuses in Madrid and The British School of Navarra in Pamplona.