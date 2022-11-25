Estonian Foreign Minister sends handcuffs to Hague in response to Wagner boss’s sledgehammer stunt

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 21:25

In response to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s sledgehammer stunt, the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu sent a pair of handcuffs to the Hague in preparation for his ‘trial’ after the Ukraine war ends.

Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin yesterday, Thursday, November 24, had a bloodied sledgehammer delivered to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In response to his action, the Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu today, Friday 25, sent a pair of handcuffs to The Hague.

Reinsalu insisted that the handcuffs will be there waiting for him once his trial starts after the Ukrainian conflict ends. The minister posted a video on his official @UrmasReinsalu Twitter profile, accompanied by the message: “As we witnessed Russian mercenary Prigozhin send his bloody hammer to @Europarl_EN, I’d like him to accept our little gift also that is waiting for him in #Hague”.

As we witnessed Russian mercenary Prigozhin send his bloody hammer to @Europarl_EN I’d like him to accept our little gift also that is waiting for him in #Hague. pic.twitter.com/jTXx6Z4tUO — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) November 25, 2022

Prigozhin posted a video online featuring a violin case with a sledgehammer engraved with the logo of the Wagner PMCs lying inside it, with the handle all bloodied.

He added that he wanted to deliver it as a gift to MEPs. “I don’t know what law the European Parliament is guided by, but according to our legislation, from today we declare the European Parliament dissolved”, he wrote.

His action was made in reference to the recent video that circulated online showing 55-year-old Yevgeny Nuzhin, an alleged Wagner deserter being executed by fellow mercenaries. In the video, a recruited convict was seen with his head taped to a pile of bricks with cling film before his head gets bludgeoned with a sledgehammer.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.