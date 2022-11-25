Famed ‘American Taliban’ prohibited from disembarking cruise ship in Malaga port

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 4:59

John Walker Lindh, dubbed the ‘American Taliban’, was prohibited from disembarking a cruise ship when it docked in the Port of Malaga.

National Police officers refused the entry of a cruise ship passenger into Spain on Thursday, November 24. Specifically, John Walker Lindh, dubbed the ‘American Taliban’, was not allowed to disembark in the Port of Malaga.

As reported by El Confidencial and confirmed to EFE by police sources, Lindh was travelling on a cruise ship with an itinerary that included stops in several Spanish ports, including Malaga. Lindh had also been similarly prohibited from disembarking from the same vessel when it docked in a Portuguese port a few days earlier.

Lindh spent 17 years in prison after being found guilty of joining the ranks of insurgents in Afghanistan. He was subsequently released in 2019, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Police sources consulted by the media explained that the decision to reject his entry was adopted under the Schengen regulation that empowers the countries in that bloc to deny the entry and stay of individuals from third countries when they may pose a security threat.