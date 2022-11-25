French bulldog takes top prize at the National Dog Show

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 13:51
The win reported by CNN on Friday, November 25 went to Winston winning the Best in Show on the 21st running of the competition by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
Aired every Thanksgiving following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the dog-show is the most watched in the country with dogs being brought from all over to compete for the top prize.
Competition is tough with many of the competitors being trained and groomed for years purely to enter this prestigious event. But Winston had the beating of them all with show host John O’Hurley saying of Winston and his handler, Perry Payson: “They have cornered the market on energy, enthusiasm and just pure spunk.”
Last year’s competition also most history with a Scottish Deerhound taking the title for the second year in a row.
Another first for this year was the featuring the Mudi and Russian Toy, two breeds that have only recently been recognised.
The competition is the US version of Crufts where dogs compete to determine the best in breed, with all the winners’ competing for the top prize to be named Best in Show.
