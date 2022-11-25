Gandia’s tourism industry taps into new French market after Paris embassy workshop

By Betty Henderson • 25 November 2022 • 13:07

Parisian PRAISE for Gandia’s tourism industry as representatives visited the French capital on November 17 for a Spanish tourism industry conference. Gandia was among 15 Spanish destinations handpicked for their unique qualities and attractions for tourists.

During the day, tourism industry representatives visited the Spanish Embassy in Paris, where they had a reception with the Ambassador before a presentation to 30 French companies about the current state of the French tourism market and interest in Spanish destinations.

Following the conference, the destinations got the opportunity to showcase some of their distinctive opportunities for tourists, as well as a wine tasting featuring wines from each of the autonomous communities represented at the workshop.

After the workshops, the French companies interviewed representatives from the Spanish destinations, which was a highly valuable opportunity to network with international industry figures and investigate potential collaborations.

Gandia Council released a statement expressing pride at being selected for the opportunity, which is the first of its kind between France and Spain. The council expects Gandia to be popular with the French market thanks to connections made with French tourism companies after the workshops.