Goodbye airplane mode as the EU allows airlines to install 5g technology

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 14:50

Goodbye airplane mode and hello air communications as the European Union (EU) gives airlines the go-a-head to install the latest 5g technology.

According to the Brussels Times on Friday, November 25, the change will see passengers being able to use their smart phones during flights just as they do normally.

The European Commission is said to have adapted mobile legislation to bring it in line with the latest in communication technology. EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “The sky is no longer the limit when it comes to high-speed, high-capacity connections.

“5G will enable innovative services for people and growth opportunities for European companies.”

So-called “pico-cells” will be installed in planes which allows safe 5g coverage and connection with satellite transmitters worldwide. The “pico-cell” allows telephone calls, text messages and data transfer via a satellite to mobile receivers on the ground.

Airplanes aren’t going to be the only ones to benefit with the Commission working on legislation to open up 5G frequencies to wi-fi connections in cars, buses and other means of transport. EU countries have been given until 30 June 2023 to make the 5G bands accessible in their respective countries.

While goodbye airplane mode and hello in flight connection may be a good thing, it is undoubtedly going to rile many travellers who currently enjoy the solitude of flying.

