Group of friends from Santopetar and Taberno (Almeria) complete fundraiser triathlon

By Linda Hall • 25 November 2022 • 20:17

SARAH STREETER and a group of friends from Santopetar and Taberno ran a triathlon on November 21.

They were raising money for Prostate Cancer UK, the Brain Tumour Charity and the British Heart Foundation in the UK, as well as the Cardiology department at Huercal-Overa hospital.

All are close to their hearts for different reasons, explained Sarah, a retired Oncologist from the UK.

Their challenge completed, Sarah recently contacted the Euro Weekly News.

“Thankfully there were no injuries!” she told us. “It was great day, and we raised more than €3,000 for the four charities.”

“We are still in the process of collecting money for the Cardiology department in Huercal-Overa and are likely to be doing so until our self-declared deadline of ‘Three Kings Day’,” she said.

By then the group will know the final totals for each charity and will present the money they have collected to the cardiology department in Huercal Overa.

“It’ll be a fitting end to a slightly crazy notion,” Sarah declared.

Brain Tumour Charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Streeter4?utm_source=whatsapp

Prostate Cancer UK: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Streeter5?utm_source=whatsapp

British Heart Foundation: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Streeter6?utm_source=whatsapp

