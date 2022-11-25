Heartbreak as “dearly loved” Hannah Morgan, 13, dies suddenly

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 November 2022 • 9:16
The Carrickfergus Academy, a secondary school in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, Northern Ireland of which Hannah Morgan was a pupil, led tributes for the young girl who died suddenly on Wednesday, November 23.
A spokesperson for the east Antrim school said late on Thursday, November 24: “The pupil’s staff and governors of Carrickfergus Academy wish to express their deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Morgan who died suddenly yesterday.
“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”
A GoFundMe page set up in memory of the young schoolgirl read: “Hi my name is Bethanie I have permission from Hannah’s Family to fundraise for her funeral, as many people know Hannah was only 13 years old who tragically passed away my thoughts are with Rodney, Lynn and Chloe xx”
A post on the Funeral Times website described the teenager as the “dearly loved and loving daughter of Rodney and Lynn, much-loved sister of Chlöe and partner Phil, devoted granddaughter of Billy and the late Irene, John and the late Marie, loving niece of Lesley, husband Trev, Stephen and a cherished cousin.”
A funeral service will be held in Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare on Thursday, December 1 at 2.30 pm and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium for 4.40 pm.
The Funeral Times post added: “No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to MindWise c/o Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors, or by telephone 028 93344242.“Always loved and remembered by all the family circle. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.”
Tributes flooded social media following news of the young girl’s sudden death.
The Den (afterschool club) wrote on Facebook: “The staff at The Den are deeply touched and saddened at the passing of such a young life! RIP beautiful angel. Forever 13.”
PAKT Family – YMCA Carrickfergus said: “Guys’ it’s with a very heavy heart and unbearable sadness on hearing the sad news of our wee Hannah Morgan who passed away yesterday. Hannah was a PAKT Kid then a mini volunteer leader within the PAKT programme. Hannah will be sorely missed by the staff, volunteers, kids and families as we all Loved her so much Our thoughts & prayers go out to Bobo Lynn & Chloe and the extended family.”
Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band wrote: “As a band, we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of young Hannah Morgan, aged just 13.
“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Lynn, Bobo, Chloe and all of Hannah’s family and friends at this sad time. It’s impossible to put into words how they must be feeling but the people of this great town will all be right behind them in the weeks and months ahead.
“Some of our younger members attended school and were close to Hannah and we want them to know that we are here for them if they need any help or support during this difficult time Hannah Morgan. Forever 13.”
A cause of death has not been made available.
The news comes after a heartbroken family began fundraising following the sudden and unexpected death of their own daughter.
The parents of 11-year-old Anabel Greenhalgh, who died suddenly and unexpectedly back in October, have begun fundraising efforts for two good causes in her memory.
While attending Alcester Grammar School in the UK’s Alcester in Warwickshire, however, after she complained of a stomach ache she was brought home.
Her mother Josie eventually took her to Warwick Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department and she was later discharged the same day.
Sadly, a few hours later the next day, Anabel suddenly died.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.