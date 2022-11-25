Heartbreak as “dearly loved” Hannah Morgan, 13, dies suddenly

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of the young schoolgirl read: “Hi my name is Bethanie I have permission from Hannah’s Family to fundraise for her funeral, as many people know Hannah was only 13 years old who tragically passed away my thoughts are with Rodney, Lynn and Chloe xx”

A post on the Funeral Times website described the teenager as the “dearly loved and loving daughter of Rodney and Lynn, much-loved sister of Chlöe and partner Phil, devoted granddaughter of Billy and the late Irene, John and the late Marie, loving niece of Lesley, husband Trev, Stephen and a cherished cousin.”

A funeral service will be held in Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare on Thursday, December 1 at 2.30 pm and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium for 4.40 pm.

The Funeral Times post added: “No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to MindWise c/o Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors, or by telephone 028 93344242.“Always loved and remembered by all the family circle. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.”

Tributes flooded social media following news of the young girl’s sudden death.

The Den (afterschool club) wrote on Facebook: “The staff at The Den are deeply touched and saddened at the passing of such a young life! RIP beautiful angel. Forever 13.”

PAKT Family – YMCA Carrickfergus said: “Guys’ it’s with a very heavy heart and unbearable sadness on hearing the sad news of our wee Hannah Morgan who passed away yesterday. Hannah was a PAKT Kid then a mini volunteer leader within the PAKT programme. Hannah will be sorely missed by the staff, volunteers, kids and families as we all Loved her so much Our thoughts & prayers go out to Bobo Lynn & Chloe and the extended family.”

Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band wrote: “As a band, we have been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of young Hannah Morgan, aged just 13.

“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Lynn, Bobo, Chloe and all of Hannah’s family and friends at this sad time. It’s impossible to put into words how they must be feeling but the people of this great town will all be right behind them in the weeks and months ahead.

“Some of our younger members attended school and were close to Hannah and we want them to know that we are here for them if they need any help or support during this difficult time Hannah Morgan. Forever 13.”

A cause of death has not been made available.

The news comes after a heartbroken family began fundraising following the sudden and unexpected death of their own daughter.

The parents of 11-year-old Anabel Greenhalgh, who died suddenly and unexpectedly back in October, have begun fundraising efforts for two good causes in her memory.