Kremlin spokesman insists Putin is not about to announce a second mobilisation in Russia

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 22:18
Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia insisted today, Friday, November 25, that there was no substance in the rumours that during his upcoming message to the Federal Assembly Vladimir Putin would be announcing a second mobilisation in the country, reported RIA Novosti.
His comments came after the publication Pravda.ru claimed that Putin was about to announce both the mobilisation of the economy and the ‘new rules of the game’ for the whole world from Russia. When questioned about this report, Peskov responded negatively.
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the exact timing of the announcement by Vladimir Putin of the message to the Federal Assembly had not yet been determined.
Last year, the head of state delivered a message to the Federal Assembly in April. The key topics of the president’s speech were demography, economic incentives, family support, education, ecology, and international security.
Among other things, Putin spoke of introducing new payments for pregnant women, new payments for children under 16 from single-parent families, payments of 10 thousand rubles for each student, and also spoke of extending the tourist cashback program, as reported by gazeta.ru.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.