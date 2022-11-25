Kremlin spokesman insists Putin is not about to announce a second mobilisation in Russia

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia insisted today, Friday, November 25, that there was no substance in the rumours that during his upcoming message to the Federal Assembly Vladimir Putin would be announcing a second mobilisation in the country, reported RIA Novosti.

His comments came after the publication Pravda.ru claimed that Putin was about to announce both the mobilisation of the economy and the ‘new rules of the game’ for the whole world from Russia. When questioned about this report, Peskov responded negatively.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the exact timing of the announcement by Vladimir Putin of the message to the Federal Assembly had not yet been determined.

Last year, the head of state delivered a message to the Federal Assembly in April. The key topics of the president’s speech were demography, economic incentives, family support, education, ecology, and international security.

Among other things, Putin spoke of introducing new payments for pregnant women, new payments for children under 16 from single-parent families, payments of 10 thousand rubles for each student, and also spoke of extending the tourist cashback program, as reported by gazeta.ru.

