New roundabout improves road safety at a busy Huercal-Overa (Almeria) junction

By Linda Hall • 25 November 2022 • 17:38

HUERCAL-OVERA’S new roundabout at the Urcal-Pulpi intersection on the N340A has now opened to traffic.

Finishing touches will be completed without significantly affecting traffic, municipal sources said.

“This roundabout is going to improve road safety and traffic flow in the zone. We are very satisfied,” said Jose Maria Martin, the central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria.

The roundabout, which has a 50-metre diameter and has cost €503,875, will solve problems at a busy junction. This is the point where the N-340 from the centre of Huercal-Overa converges with the A-350R linking Huercal-Overa and El Saltador together with the AL-8103 Abejuela road and another section of the N-340 that connects with the A7’s Exit 559.

The roundabout is included in the National Roads System’s conservation and maintenance programme.

The central government had invested more than €35 million in Almeria roads since 2018, Martin pointed out, with a significant improvement to the quality and infrastructure of state-owned roads.

