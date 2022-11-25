Oliva U3A brings Christmas to town with handmade goods

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 11:05

The U3A in Oliva got Christmas off to a fantastic start with their Christmas market selling hand made goods.

Held on Thursday, November 24 at the Pensionista, the event saw around 15 people selling goods they had made with most of the proceeds going to local charities.

Goods that were available to buy ranged from very reasonably priced jewellery to cards to Christmas decorations to knitted, stitched and wooden goods. The well supported event saw steady trade throughout the two hours of the market.

Yolanda Balaguer, Oliva’s mayor popped by to see the goods on display. Thoroughly impressed she said the town didn’t have anything like this and that she would talk to other councillors to see whether there was not scope for a larger council supported event next year.

Barry Purvis, Chair of Oliva’s U3A, said: “We had a good turnout this year despite many people being away at the moment.

“The quality of what was offered for sale was excellent and if anyone didn’t make the market and wanted to make contact with those who were on hand to sell their goods, could contact the U3A for their details.”

The U3A in Oliva can be contacted at u3aoliva.org or via Facebook, alternatively members meet for an informal social every second Thursday at 11 at the pensionista. New members are welcome to sign up for an annual fee of €10.

