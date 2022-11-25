Proceedings initiated against Malaga driver clocked doing 220km/h in 80km/h zone

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 4:32

A driver clocked doing 220km/h in an 80km/h zone in Malaga city centre faces police proceedings.

As reported on Thursday, November 24, Malaga Local Police, through the Accident and Report Investigation Group (GIAA), has initiated proceedings against a driver. He is alleged to be the perpetrator of a crime against road safety after being recorded driving at 220kpm/h on a road limited to 80km/h.

A speed control being carried out on Avenida Velazquez clocked the driver at 2:13am on Wednesday, November 9. His vehicle was captured with a cinemometer installed in a police car while he was driving in the direction of Malaga city centre.

After verifying that the driver was driving at a speed higher than the permitted limit, the local police officers carried out inquiries until they were able to identify him as a 33-year-old male. He was subsequently informed of his rights as an investigated person but was not arrested for his alleged participation in the aforementioned crime.

The corresponding proceedings have been initiated for a crime against road safety due to excessive speed. This can entail a prison sentence of three to six months, a fine of six to 12 months, or community service from 31 to 90 days.

If found guilty, the driver also faces losing his driving licence for a period of a minimum of one year up to four years, as reported by malagahoy.es.

